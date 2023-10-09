Election Commission of India (EC) will announce the schedule for the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on Monday. A press conference will be held regarding the same on Monday (October 9) noon, the EC informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meeting with observers ahead of announcement The EC on October 6 convened a meeting of general, police, and expenditure observers where Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed them to ensure a comprehensive control of the influence of money power, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission, in an official statement, stated that during a briefing meeting for upcoming elections, Kumar directed observers to ensure a fair and impartial electoral process. The observers are tasked with creating a level playing field and maintaining the integrity of the elections.

Kumar added that the commission is focusing on a compassionate approach, facilitating the participation of persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens (80 and above), and particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG). Special provisions, such as home voting and accessible polling stations, are being implemented to achieve this goal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elections are expected to take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan in November and December. The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January of the following year, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.

Objective - fair elections Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey emphasized that elections should not only be fair but should also be perceived as such, ANI reported. He directed the observers to monitor social media closely and take corrective actions when necessary.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel instructed observers to carry out their duties in accordance with the rules and principles, ensuring the enforcement of the rule of law. He highlighted that observers serve as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and should address complaints promptly, it added.

Observers received briefings on various crucial aspects of elections, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), electoral rolls, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), expenditure, legal provisions, Information Technology (IT) initiatives, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to social media.

Approximately 1180 officials participated in the sessions held at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!