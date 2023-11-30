Exit Poll 2023: Hung assembly in Rajasthan, Mizoram; Cong may gain in Telangana, Chhattisgarh; BJP sweep in MP
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: Rajasthan and Mizoram may witness a hung assembly, while the BJP is likely to win in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023. Here's in detail what exits polls have predicted for elections results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: A poll of polls analysis shows a worrisome situation for the Congress in Rajasthan, for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and for the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. While, pollsters hint at the possibility of a hung assembly in Rajasthan and Mizoram in 2023 Assembly Elections, only Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh of the total five states seem to be retaining the government currently in power — but by a very small margin.