Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: A poll of polls analysis shows a worrisome situation for the Congress in Rajasthan, for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and for the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. While, pollsters hint at the possibility of a hung assembly in Rajasthan and Mizoram in 2023 Assembly Elections, only Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh of the total five states seem to be retaining the government currently in power — but by a very small margin.
The exit poll results for all five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — were released on Thursday, November 30. The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3.
As the country now awaits the final election results, here's a poll of polls analysis for each of these five states. Five exit polls were taken into account for calculating the polls of polls. These include India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, News24 Today's Chanakya, Times Now-ETG and Jan Ki Baat.
Rajasthan Assembly Exit Polls 2023
According to a few exit polls, the BJP is likely to oust the Congress this year — keeping up with the trend of alternating government in the state. However, the poll of polls revealed that there might be a hung assembly in the state, wherein no party cross the majority mark. The poll of polls showed a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP could win 91-92 seats, the Congress may bag 93-94 seats in the state.
As many as 199 seats of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan went to the polls in a single phase on November 25. A political party needs 101 seats to win the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.
The ABP-CVoter predicted 94-114 seats for the BJP and 71-91 seats for the Congress. Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat exit polls showed a clear win for the BJP with 100-122 seats. However, two of the five exit polls analysed — Axis My India and Chankaya — showed a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Only one poll, the Times Now-ETG exit poll, predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 108-128 seats.
|Rajasthan (199 seats, 101 to win)
|BJP
|Congress
|India Today-Axis My India
|80-100
|86-106
|ABP-CVoter
|94-114
|71-91
|News24 Today's Chanakya
|89 ± 12 Seats
|101 ± 12
|Times Now-ETG
|56-72
|108-128
|Jan Ki Baat
|100-122
|62-85
|Poll of Polls
|91-92
|93-94
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Exit Polls 2023
As per the poll of polls, the BJP is likely to cross the majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 — but by a small margin. The BJP may cross the majority mark by winning 124-125 seats, while the Congress is likely to win 101-102 in the 2023 polls. A political party needs to win 115 seats to form a government in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.
|Madhya Pradesh (230 Seats, 116 to win)
|BJP
|Congress
|India Today-Axis My India
|140-162
|68-90
|ABP-CVoter
|88-112
|113-137
|News24 Today's Chanakya
|151 ± 12 Seats
|74 ± 12 Seats
|Times Now-ETG
|105-117
|109-125
|Jan Ki Baat
|100-123
|102-125
|Poll of Polls
|124-125
|101-102
Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023
In what could be a major setback to the BRS, the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government in Telangana is likely to lose the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The Congress seems to get to be leading ahead of the BRS in the state, as per the exit polls and poll of polls.
According to the poll of polls (average of four exit polls), KCR's BRS is poised to lose the Telangana polls by a margin of around 20 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to achieve the majority mark by a thin margin.
A political party needs to win 61 seats to form a government in Telangana. The poll of polls shows that the Congress is likely to win 62-63 seats of the total 119 assembly seats, while the BRS might get hold of 41-42 seats in the state.
|Telangana (119 seats, 61 to win)
|BRS
|Congress
India Today-Axis My India
|ABP-CVoter
|38-54
|49-65
|News24 Today's Chanakya
|33 ± 9
|71 ± 9
|Times Now-ETG
|37-45
|60-70
|Jan Ki Baat
|40-55
|48-64
|Poll of Polls
|41-42
|62-63
Chhattisgarh Assembly Exit Polls 2023
The Congress is likely to retain power in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as per the poll of polls released on Thursday. As per the data, the Congress may emerge victorious on 49-50 of the total 90 seats in the state — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win 38-39 seats. No exit polls showed a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.
|Chhattisgarh (90 seats, 46 to win)
|BJP
|Congress
|India Today-Axis My India
|36-46
|40-50
|ABP-CVoter
|36-48
|41-53
|News24 Today's Chanakya
|33 ± 8
|57 ± 8
|Times Now-ETG
|32-40
|48-56
|Jan Ki Baat
|34-45
|42-53
|Poll of Polls
|38-39
|49-50
Mizoram Assembly Exit Polls 2023
Mizoram is likely to witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats. The exit polls also hint at a major setback for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party MNF. As per the poll of polls analysis, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to win 19-20 seats, while the ruling MNF may bag only 12-13 seats in the state. A political party needs to win 21 seats to form government in Mizoram.
|Mizoram (40 seats, 21 to win)
|MNF
|ZPM
|India Today-Axis My India
|3-7
|28-35
|ABP-CVoter
|15-21
|12-18
News24 Today's Chanakya
|Times Now
|14-18
|10-14
|Jan Ki Baat
|10-14
|15-25
|Poll of Polls
|12-13
|19-20
Who's currently in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana?
As of now, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP rules Madhya Pradesh. Zoramthanga of the MNF is the Mizoram Chief Minister and BRS' K Chandrashekar Rao is in power in Telangana.
