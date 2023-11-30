Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: A poll of polls analysis shows a worrisome situation for the Congress in Rajasthan, for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and for the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. While, pollsters hint at the possibility of a hung assembly in Rajasthan and Mizoram in 2023 Assembly Elections, only Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh of the total five states seem to be retaining the government currently in power — but by a very small margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exit poll results for all five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — were released on Thursday, November 30. The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3.

Rajasthan Assembly Exit Polls 2023 According to a few exit polls, the BJP is likely to oust the Congress this year — keeping up with the trend of alternating government in the state. However, the poll of polls revealed that there might be a hung assembly in the state, wherein no party cross the majority mark. The poll of polls showed a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP could win 91-92 seats, the Congress may bag 93-94 seats in the state.

As many as 199 seats of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan went to the polls in a single phase on November 25. A political party needs 101 seats to win the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.

The ABP-CVoter predicted 94-114 seats for the BJP and 71-91 seats for the Congress. Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat exit polls showed a clear win for the BJP with 100-122 seats. However, two of the five exit polls analysed — Axis My India and Chankaya — showed a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Only one poll, the Times Now-ETG exit poll, predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 108-128 seats.



Rajasthan (199 seats, 101 to win) BJP Congress India Today-Axis My India 80-100 86-106 ABP-CVoter 94-114 71-91 News24 Today's Chanakya 89 ± 12 Seats 101 ± 12 Times Now-ETG 56-72 108-128 Jan Ki Baat 100-122 62-85 Poll of Polls 91-92 93-94

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Exit Polls 2023 As per the poll of polls, the BJP is likely to cross the majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 — but by a small margin. The BJP may cross the majority mark by winning 124-125 seats, while the Congress is likely to win 101-102 in the 2023 polls. A political party needs to win 115 seats to form a government in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Madhya Pradesh (230 Seats, 116 to win) BJP Congress India Today-Axis My India 140-162 68-90 ABP-CVoter 88-112 113-137 News24 Today's Chanakya 151 ± 12 Seats 74 ± 12 Seats Times Now-ETG 105-117 109-125 Jan Ki Baat 100-123 102-125 Poll of Polls 124-125 101-102

Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 In what could be a major setback to the BRS, the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government in Telangana is likely to lose the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The Congress seems to get to be leading ahead of the BRS in the state, as per the exit polls and poll of polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the poll of polls (average of four exit polls), KCR's BRS is poised to lose the Telangana polls by a margin of around 20 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to achieve the majority mark by a thin margin.

A political party needs to win 61 seats to form a government in Telangana. The poll of polls shows that the Congress is likely to win 62-63 seats of the total 119 assembly seats, while the BRS might get hold of 41-42 seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana (119 seats, 61 to win) BRS Congress India Today-Axis My India ABP-CVoter 38-54 49-65 News24 Today's Chanakya 33 ± 9 71 ± 9 Times Now-ETG 37-45 60-70 Jan Ki Baat 40-55 48-64 Poll of Polls 41-42 62-63

Chhattisgarh Assembly Exit Polls 2023 The Congress is likely to retain power in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as per the poll of polls released on Thursday. As per the data, the Congress may emerge victorious on 49-50 of the total 90 seats in the state — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win 38-39 seats. No exit polls showed a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.



Chhattisgarh (90 seats, 46 to win) BJP Congress India Today-Axis My India 36-46 40-50 ABP-CVoter 36-48 41-53 News24 Today's Chanakya 33 ± 8 57 ± 8 Times Now-ETG 32-40 48-56 Jan Ki Baat 34-45 42-53 Poll of Polls 38-39 49-50

Mizoram Assembly Exit Polls 2023 Mizoram is likely to witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats. The exit polls also hint at a major setback for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party MNF. As per the poll of polls analysis, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to win 19-20 seats, while the ruling MNF may bag only 12-13 seats in the state. A political party needs to win 21 seats to form government in Mizoram.

Mizoram (40 seats, 21 to win) MNF ZPM India Today-Axis My India 3-7 28-35 ABP-CVoter 15-21 12-18 News24 Today's Chanakya Times Now 14-18 10-14 Jan Ki Baat 10-14 15-25 Poll of Polls 12-13 19-20

Who's currently in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana? As of now, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP rules Madhya Pradesh. Zoramthanga of the MNF is the Mizoram Chief Minister and BRS' K Chandrashekar Rao is in power in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

