Assembly Election 2023: No exit polls for MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states till Nov 30 | Here's why
Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (EC) has prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. As per a notification, the EC banned conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30.