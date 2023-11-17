Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (EC) has prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. As per a notification, the EC banned conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30.

The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — are being held between November 7 and November 30.

Now, the Election Commission, in its notification, said it has prohibited "conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever" during the period between 7:00 am on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 pm on November 30, 2023 (Thursday). The notification was issued late October.

According to news agency PTI, the Election Commision also said that the result of any exit poll in connection with the five elections and assembly by-election in Nagaland shall be prohibited.

Moreover, provisions to regulate media coverage of the election are specified under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The section "prohibits election campaign activities through public meetings, processions, etc, and displaying of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus. The purpose sought to be served by this prohibition is to provide a period of tranquil (silence period) for the electors before the voting day", the Election Commission said.

While voting for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are over, polling is due in Rajasthan and Telangana. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, while Telangana will vote on November 30.

Citing provisions of the electoral law, the EC noted that "any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both".

(With inputs from PTI)

