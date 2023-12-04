The election results for four states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh — were declared on Sunday, December 3. For the fifth state, Mizoram, the results were declared on Monday, December 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the five states. While, the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it ousted the Congress from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Congress secured victory in Telangana and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won in Mizoram.

View Full Image Assembly Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh (Election Commission of India)

How educated are new MLAs in 5 states:

Data collected from MyNeta.info and a non-profit organisation, PRS Legislative Research, show that:

In Mizoram Election 2023

> Total candidates: 174

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 128 (74%)

> Among 40 candidates who won: The proportion of MLAs with a post-graduate degree increased from 28 per cent in 2018 to 40 per cent in 2023. As many as 40 per cent MLAs have a graduate degree in Mizoram.

In Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

> Total candidates: 2534

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 1105 (44%)

> Among 230 candidates who won: 36 per cent of MLAs hold a graduate degree and 35 per cent a postgraduate degree. The proportion of MLAs with a school education and those with at least a graduate degree remained similar in 2023, when compared to 2018. However, 78 per cent of women and 69 per cent of men elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly have at least a graduate degree. Seven members have doctorates.

In Telangana Election 2023

> Total candidates: 2290

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 1143 (50%)

> Among 119 candidates who won: 72 MLAs elected in 2023 have at least a graduate degree. This is 15 per cent lower than the number in 2018 when 85 candidates had at least a graduate degree. As many as 24 per cent of MLAs hold a post-graduate degree and 36 per cent hold a graduate degree.

In Rajasthan Election 2023

> Total candidates: 1875

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 918 (49%)

> Among 199 candidates who won: In 2018, more than half of the elected women and about a quarter of the elected men were post-graduates. The proportion remains similar in 2023 as it was in 2018.

In Chhattisgarh Election 2023

> Total candidates: 1178

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 502 (43%)

> Among 90 candidates who won: The proportion of MLAs with at least a graduate degree reduced from 69 per cent in 2018 to 59 per cent in 2023. As of now, 26 per cent of MLAs hold a graduate degree, while 33 per cent holds a post-graduate degree.

