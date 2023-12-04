comScore
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Assembly Election Results 2023: How educated are new MLAs in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram


Assembly Election Results 2023: How educated are new MLAs in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram

 Livemint

Assembly Election Results 2023: In Madhya Pradesh, 78% of women and 69% of men elected to the state assembly have at least a graduate degree. In Telangana, 72 MLAs elected in 2023 have at least a graduate degree.

Kolkata: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Kolkata: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (PTI)

The election results for four states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh — were declared on Sunday, December 3. For the fifth state, Mizoram, the results were declared on Monday, December 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the five states. While, the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it ousted the Congress from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Congress secured victory in Telangana and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won in Mizoram.

Which party won how many seats in 5 states? Here's an overview

 

Assembly Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh
View Full Image
Assembly Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh (Election Commission of India)

How educated are new MLAs in 5 states:

Data collected from MyNeta.info and a non-profit organisation, PRS Legislative Research, show that:

In Mizoram Election 2023

> Total candidates: 174

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 128 (74%)

> Among 40 candidates who won: The proportion of MLAs with a post-graduate degree increased from 28 per cent in 2018 to 40 per cent in 2023. As many as 40 per cent MLAs have a graduate degree in Mizoram.

Tap here to read all bout Mizoram 

In Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

> Total candidates: 2534

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 1105 (44%)

> Among 230 candidates who won: 36 per cent of MLAs hold a graduate degree and 35 per cent a postgraduate degree. The proportion of MLAs with a school education and those with at least a graduate degree remained similar in 2023, when compared to 2018. However, 78 per cent of women and 69 per cent of men elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly have at least a graduate degree. Seven members have doctorates.

Tap here to read all about the Madhya Pradesh Election result 2023

In Telangana Election 2023

> Total candidates: 2290

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 1143 (50%)

> Among 119 candidates who won: 72 MLAs elected in 2023 have at least a graduate degree. This is 15 per cent lower than the number in 2018 when 85 candidates had at least a graduate degree. As many as 24 per cent of MLAs hold a post-graduate degree and 36 per cent hold a graduate degree.

Tap here to know all about the Telangana Election result 2023

In Rajasthan Election 2023

> Total candidates: 1875

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 918 (49%)

> Among 199 candidates who won: In 2018, more than half of the elected women and about a quarter of the elected men were post-graduates. The proportion remains similar in 2023 as it was in 2018.

Tap here to know all about the Rajasthan Election Result 2023

In Chhattisgarh Election 2023

> Total candidates: 1178

> Candidates who are graduate or above: 502 (43%)

> Among 90 candidates who won: The proportion of MLAs with at least a graduate degree reduced from 69 per cent in 2018 to 59 per cent in 2023. As of now, 26 per cent of MLAs hold a graduate degree, while 33 per cent holds a post-graduate degree.

Tap here to know all about Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 11:11 PM IST
