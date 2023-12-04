Assembly Election Results 2023: How educated are new MLAs in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram
Assembly Election Results 2023: In Madhya Pradesh, 78% of women and 69% of men elected to the state assembly have at least a graduate degree. In Telangana, 72 MLAs elected in 2023 have at least a graduate degree.
The election results for four states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh — were declared on Sunday, December 3. For the fifth state, Mizoram, the results were declared on Monday, December 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the five states. While, the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it ousted the Congress from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Congress secured victory in Telangana and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won in Mizoram.