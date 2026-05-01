Assembly Election 2026 LIVE Updates: High-drama in Kolkata ahead of 4 May counting

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Two days before the counting of votes for assembly elections to four states and one Union Territory, tension prevailed at central Kolkata’s Khudiram Anushilan Kendra counting centre after Trinamool Congress candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in protest outside the premises alleging tampering of the vote machines.

The Election Commission, however, dismissed the claim regarding the handling of polled materials at the centre, stating that poll officials were engaged in the task of segregating postal ballots as per due process and the strongrooms remained secure. Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeealso reached a counting centre for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment, suspecting malpractice and tampering of the voting machines.

When will votes be counted?

The West Bengal assembly election was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April. Exit polls released over the past two days suggest a close fight between the BJP and TMC, with most predicting a victory for the BJP. Votes will, however, be counted on 4 May.

Elections were also held for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The exit polls have projected a BJP sweep in Assam, a DMK+ government in Tamil Nadu and a UDF government in Kerala. In Puducherry, the exit polls have projected a return of NDA government.

Exit poll results have been inaccurate in the past. The actual results will be announced on 4 May.

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