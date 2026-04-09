Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry; PM Modi asks people to vote in large numbers

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: The stage is set for assembly elections 2026 to begin today, 9 April.
Voting is taking place in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry in today's phase. The next phase of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled for later this month. The results for all assembly polls will be declared on 4 May.
Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.
Assam has 2.5 Crore voters. Kerala has 2.7 crore voters while Puducherry has 9.4 Lakh voters. In Assam, there are about 5.7 lakh first time voters. In Kerala it is 4.24 lakh and is Puducherry, 23,000 residents are eligible to vote for the first time today.
Assam Assembly Election 2026: Poll Timings
Assam has 126 seats. The Assam elections will be keenly watched with sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping to return to power. The Opposition Congress is alleging instability under the present rule, and has batted for change as a key factor in their electoral campaign.
Polling begins at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM in all constituencies of Assam.
In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state.
The fight for Kerala
In Kerala, the election battle is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Assembly elections. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term.
Kerala has 140 seats. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.
Polling will take place on April 9, with booths open from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Voters who are in the queue at 6 am will be allowed to cast votes.
The Union Territory of Puducherry, with 30 assembly seats, will see the ruling BJP-led NDA hoping to consolidate its hold on power. The Congress has put forth the demand for full statehood, growth in local leadership and aiming a reduction in the authority of the Lieutenant Governor in its campaign. Polling will be held from 7 AM in Puducherry.
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Minister and LDF candidate from Nemom, V Sivankutty, and actor Mohanlal arrive at a polling station in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram to cast a vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. “ Record participation will add vigour to Keralam’s democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers,” PM Modi said in a message on X.
Voting has begin in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.
Polling preperations are underway at Government Higher Secondary School, Chala in Kannur. People arrive at the polling station to cast their votes for the state assembly elections.
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). If you are voter in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, here is a list of documents that you can use to cast your vote today.
Read More: No Voter ID? Know 11 other documents that you can use for voting
You can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as electoral roll). Verify your name on the list by either:
Logging on to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialing)
SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950
Download Voter Helpline App (Android) and Voter Helpline App (iOS).
Read More: How to check your name on voter list - a step-by-step guide
The stage is set for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in high-stakes electoral battles with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling
Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrives at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137 to cast his vote.
Perfume baron Maulana Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is the second richest candidate contesting the upcoming Assam elections being held today. The All India United Democratic Front chief, who is also a former Member of Parliament from Dhubri, is contesting today from the Binnakandi seat in Hojai district.
Garg died six months ago. But his name is resonating in Assam elections, being held across 126 seats today. As things stand, Garg’s songs are still played across Assam. Every day, people in hundreds visit Kamakruchi, where his last rites were performed, to pay their respects to the slain singer.
Read More: Zubeen Garg’s legacy echoes ahead of poll day, but will it sway votes?
The Election Commission has made online verification tools available, allowing voters to check their details either through its official website or the ECINet mobile application.
In 30 seats of Puducherry, the ruling BJP-led NDA hoping to consolidate its hold on power. The Congress has put forth the demand for full statehood, growth in local leadership and aiming a reduction in the authority of the Lieutenant Governor in its campaign.
The election battle in Kerala is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Assembly elections. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term.
Mock polling underway at Jawahar LPS & Nursery School, Vattiyoorkavu Polling Station no. 112.
Elections for all 126 assembly seats of Assam is a keenly watched battle with sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping to return to power.
Polling will be held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry today. The next phase of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled for later this month. The results for all assembly polls will be declared on 4 May.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.