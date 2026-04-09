Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry; PM Modi asks people to vote in large numbers

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: The stage is set for assembly elections 2026 to begin today, 9 April.

Voting is taking place in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry in today's phase. The next phase of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled for later this month. The results for all assembly polls will be declared on 4 May.

Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.

Assam has 2.5 Crore voters. Kerala has 2.7 crore voters while Puducherry has 9.4 Lakh voters. In Assam, there are about 5.7 lakh first time voters. In Kerala it is 4.24 lakh and is Puducherry, 23,000 residents are eligible to vote for the first time today.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Poll Timings

Assam has 126 seats. The Assam elections will be keenly watched with sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping to return to power. The Opposition Congress is alleging instability under the present rule, and has batted for change as a key factor in their electoral campaign.

Polling begins at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM in all constituencies of Assam.

In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state.

The fight for Kerala

In Kerala, the election battle is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Assembly elections. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term.

Kerala has 140 seats. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

Polling will take place on April 9, with booths open from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Voters who are in the queue at 6 am will be allowed to cast votes.



The Union Territory of Puducherry, with 30 assembly seats, will see the ruling BJP-led NDA hoping to consolidate its hold on power. The Congress has put forth the demand for full statehood, growth in local leadership and aiming a reduction in the authority of the Lieutenant Governor in its campaign. Polling will be held from 7 AM in Puducherry.

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