Assembly election: BJP aims to rule Congress' stronghold, Gujarat's tribal belt

Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that it can get a majority in Gujarat's tribal belt, which has 27 assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (SC) community, in the upcoming elections that are due in December this year, according to the news agency PTI.
So far, BJP has not got electoral success in this section of Gujarat as the Congress continues to remain a dominant force, despite losing ground elsewhere in the state. However, the saffron party feels that this time can win at least 20 out of these 27 seats as the tribal population wants development and also given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.
According to the ruling party, Congress' poll campaign has been lackluster this time, and the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would definitely divide the grand old party's votes.
On the other hand, Congress believes that the tribal population would continue to vote for it this time as well since they remember the "good work" done by the erstwhile party-led governments for the community's uplift, as per PTI reports.
In Gujarat, the tribal population was 89.17 lakh, around 15 percent of its total population, as per the 2011 census data. The members of the community are largely spread across 14 eastern districts of the state. The tribal population is concentrated in 48 talukas.
BJP has been trying hard to break the dominance of the Congress party in the tribal belt since 2002 as winning this section--from Ambaji in the north to Umergaon in the south--is crucial for political parties to control the eastern Gujarat region.
A look at Gujarat's tribal belt in previous assembly elections
- 2017 elections: The Congress won 15 seats, and BJP 8, while the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) of Chhotu Vasava bagged 2 constituencies, and an independent candidate won one.
- 2012 elections: The Congress won 16 seats, BJP 10, and Janata Dal (United) one seat.
- 2007 elections: In 2007, before the delimitation when 26 seats were reserved for Scheduled Castes, the Congress had emerged victorious on 14 seats, BJP 11, and JD(U) one seat. Chhotu Vasava was in the JD(U) till 2012 and won in 2007 and 2012 on JU(U) ticket and he later formed BTP.
What political experts say about Gujarat's tribal belt?
Political experts are of the view that Congress is sure to maintain the upper hand in the tribal region in spite of a massive outreach by PM Modi and the entry of AAP. BJP had recently organized one leg of its 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in the tribal belt of the state, according to PTI reports.
Hari Desai, a political observer told PTI, "Congress has been dominant in tribal areas since the formation of the state. It will remain a powerful force in tribal areas in spite of its weak show in many other parts of the state."
"This time also, the outreach by PM Modi and his party have been massive in tribal areas," Desai said, claiming that the 'Modi magic' was on the decline.
"The entry of AAP will divide the opposition votes in tribal seats. But overall, I think the dominance of the Congress party will continue in the region," he added.
Minister for Tribal Development in the Gujarat government Naresh Patel also said that this time, the BJP is going to win at least 20 seats from 27 as the tribal population is now more aware and they want development.
"With the entry of AAP, the BJP will benefit the most as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party candidates will break the votes of the Congress," Patel told PTI, adding that these are the main reasons why he thinks the BJP will break the dominance of the Congress in the tribal region.
"Tribal population votes for the Congress as they remember the good work done by us for their uplift. We just don't make big promises like the BJP. They ruled for 27 years, but failed to develop the tribal areas," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
Meanwhile, the agency reported that Congress is also in talks with the BTP for a pre-poll alliance and is hoping to reap benefits from it. Vasava’s party, BTP, won two seats in the last 2017 elections.
The AAP also tried to gain a base in the tribal belt of the state with an alliance with BTP. However, BTP later withdrew from the alliance leaving AAP high and dry in the tribal belt of the state. Arvind Kejriwal has addressed three to four rallies in the tribal belt of the state and appealed to tribal people to vote for the AAP.
