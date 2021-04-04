With Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry ready to go to polls on 6 April, Sunday will mark the last day of election campaigning in the states and Union Territory.

The states are scheduled to witness rallies of high-profile campaigners during the day.

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Sunday, he will visit the Thirunelly temple at 9.15 am in the morning before starting the election campaign.

He would then attend meetings at Vellamunda in Mananthavady, Puthiya Kadavu bus stop and Light House North Beach in Kozhikode North and South.

More than 27 lakh people will vote in all 140 constituencies of Kerala on Tuesday.

The ruling Left Democratic Front, the United Democratic Front, of which the Congress is a part, and the BJP are the three key contenders.

JP Nadda in Puducherry: BJP chief JP Nadda will conclude the party's election campaign in Puducherry on Sunday.

He would begin the day with darshan at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar temple, followed by a rally Puducherry constituency.

Polling for the 30-member Puducherry assembly will be held in one phase on 6 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.

Nadda has been busy in the last few days with criss-cross rallies in West Bengal and Kerala. This is the largest electoral battle of BJP since Nadda was elected unopposed as party chief in January last year.

Amit Shah in Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will three public rallies in Assam on Sunday.

Shah will be in Sarbhog at 12 pm, Bhabanipur at 1.30 pm and Jalukbari at 3.15 pm.

Election to the 126-member Assam assembly is being held in three phases.

A total of 47 constituencies voted to elect their leaders on 27 March in the first phase, while the second phase was held on 1 April. Tuesday will be the last phase for the current elections in the state.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state has witnessed a hectic campaign over the last few weeks.

BJP, along with AIADMK, has been bringing up the issue of dynastic politics to attack the Gandhi family and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state.

"This is the fourth generation of Congress, from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi and third generation of DMK, from Karunanidhi to Udhayanidhi, clearly showing they only focus on benefits of their families and dynasties," Shah said in his rally Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Congress has also upped their ante against the saffron front.

None of the MLAs in the DMK-led alliance from Tamil Nadu can be purchased by the alleged power-hungry BJP as was done in many of the states, party leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge said on Friday.

West Bengal: The state is voting in eight phases in this assembly elections. The third phase for the same will be held on 6 April when 31 constituencies will go to the polls.

From mega roadshows to power-packed rallies and wheelchair to martial arts, the top leaders in the country are delivering their masterstrokes on the battlefields of Bengal, which has emerged as the most discussed turf.

The state is witnessing a direct tussle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In continuation of it, Banerjee will be visiting Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Pargana on Sunday.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will be addressing public meetings in various districts of West Bengal during the day.













