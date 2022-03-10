Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assembly Election Results 2022: Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh ahead in Karhal

Assembly Election Results 2022: Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh ahead in Karhal

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
2 min read . 08:42 AM IST Livemint

  • Uttar Pradesh current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur while Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is ahead in Karhal

According to early trends, Uttar Pradesh current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur while Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is ahead in Karhal.

The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on today morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres.

"The counting in all 75 districts of the state began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first," a senior election official said.

VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every Assembly constituency.

While the BJP is trying to retain its power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal votes" and claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi.

The Election Commission clarified that the machines were for the training of officials on counting duty and were not used in elections.

How parties are poised in the 5 states:

For Uttar Pradesh, exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP with 288-326 seats in UP. The Samajwadi Party is predicted to win 71-101 seats while the BSP is unlikely to touch double digits.

In Punjab, exit poll results predicted a change in the government as it showed that the Aam Adami Party is set for a landslide victory in Punjab. The Congress was at number two as party leaders targeted each other over the election performance in the state assembly poll.

In Uttarakhand, exit polls said that 44% of the total vote share for BJP in Uttarakhand, with 36-46 seats. The Congress could get 40%, bagging anywhere between 20-30 seats, followed by the BSP with 2-4 seats.

In Goa, exit polls have predicted a hung assembly.

In Manipur, exit polls have predicted 33-43 seats for the BJP in Manipur, 4-8 seats each for the Congress, NPP and NPF and 0-7 seats for others.

