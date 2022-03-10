This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For Uttar Pradesh, exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP with 288-326 seats in UP. The Samajwadi Party is predicted to win 71-101 seats while the BSP is unlikely to touch double digits.
In Punjab, exit poll results predicted a change in the government as it showed that the Aam Adami Party is set for a landslide victory in Punjab. The Congress was at number two as party leaders targeted each other over the election performance in the state assembly poll.
In Uttarakhand, exit polls said that 44% of the total vote share for BJP in Uttarakhand, with 36-46 seats. The Congress could get 40%, bagging anywhere between 20-30 seats, followed by the BSP with 2-4 seats.
In Goa, exit polls have predicted a hung assembly.
In Manipur, exit polls have predicted 33-43 seats for the BJP in Manipur, 4-8 seats each for the Congress, NPP and NPF and 0-7 seats for others.
