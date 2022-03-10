Assembly election results 2022: List of top winners and losers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assembly election results 2022: The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further.
As votes were counted on Thursday for elections to five states held over February and March, the possible four-one score for India's ruling party underscored its political prowess. The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website.
As votes were counted on Thursday for elections to five states held over February and March, the possible four-one score for India's ruling party underscored its political prowess. The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website.
However, the poll results have brough gloom for several political heavyweights, while others sailed through. Here are top winners and losers in assembly elections.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Top losers
Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats he contested from -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Channi faced a drubbing at the hands of AAP greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur seat. Ugoke won by 37,558 votes. Channi also bit the dust in Chamkaur Sahib, where he was defeated by AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes. Taking to Twitter, Channi said he humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Punjab.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Incumbent Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost by 6,579 votes in Khatima, a seat he had been winning for the last two consecutive elections.
The defeat of the man who led the party's campaign against the Congress in the state throws up a big question before the saffron party, which now may have to look for a new CM as it was banking heavily on Dhami seeking a full five-year term for him to deliver on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development for Uttarakhand.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Harish Rawat
Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, who had led the Congress campaign in the Uttarakhand assembly polls, lost to the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuwa by 17,527 votes. Bisht had managed an early lead over Rawat and maintained it till the end. Rawat's loss from Lalkuwa is significant as he was initially fielded by the party high-command from the Ramnagar constituency, but shifted to Lalkuwa following an opposition to his candidature by party colleague and one-time close associate Ranjeet Rawat.
Parkash Singh Badal
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi Assembly seat in Punjab on Thursday. AAP's Khudian won with a formidable margin of 11,396 votes. Khudian won the Assembly constituency Lambi constituency by bagging total votes of 66,313 while Badal trailed at second position with a total of 54,917.
Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab Lok Congress Party chief and two-time chief minister Amarinder Singh lost from Patiala Urban by a margin of 19,873 votes to Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli according to Assembly poll results declared by the Election Commission on Thursday. Soon after the results were declared, the former chief minister took to Twitter to congratulate AAP and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both Goa Deputy Chief Ministers lose polls
Both Deputy Chief Ministers of Goa lost Assembly elections to their nearest Congress rivals though their party BJP is on course to emerge as the single largest political formation in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was defeated by Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate Digambar Kamat by a huge margin of almost 6,000 votes in the Margao Assembly constituency. The second Deputy Chief Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet, Chandrakant Kavlekar, lost to Congress candidate Altone D'Costa in Quepem. Kavlekar had won from Quepem in 2017 on a Congress ticket.
Top winners
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of 54,858 votes. His victory comes as the BJP is on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, Adityanath, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, received 85,356 while his nearest rival SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla got 30,498 votes.
Pramod Sawant
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency on Thursday, and expressed condifence that the BJP will form government in the coastal state.
Bhagwant Mann
AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat. Mann, who is also Aam Aadmi Party's state unit head, defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by poll authorities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Akhilesh Yadav
Even though Samajwadi Party (SP) has lost elections its president Akhilesh Yadav has won the Karhal Assembly seat with a margin of 67,504 votes, according to the EC website. Akhilesh Yadav secured 1,48,196 votes, while his nearest rival, Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got 80,692 votes. Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the SP.
N Biren Singh
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh in Heingang.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!