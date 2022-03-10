Assembly election results 2022: List of top winners and losers

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, who had led the Congress campaign in the Uttarakhand assembly polls, lost to the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuwa by 17,527 votes. Bisht had managed an early lead over Rawat and maintained it till the end. Rawat's loss from Lalkuwa is significant as he was initially fielded by the party high-command from the Ramnagar constituency, but shifted to Lalkuwa following an opposition to his candidature by party colleague and one-time close associate Ranjeet Rawat.