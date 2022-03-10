Six hours into counting, here are the trends in 5 states

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ruling BJP appeared on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party-led alliance leading in 272 seats as against 123 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.
The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.
Trends are available for all 403 seats so far.
Punjab
As per the trends available from 117 constituencies, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be leading on 91 of the 117-Assembly seats.
The Congress, which is seeking to retain power in Punjab, has witnessed an internal crisis in the run-up to the polls. The party is currently leading on 17 seats, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and most of his Council of Ministers trailing in their respective constituencies, as per the trends at 12 pm.
Goa
As early trends showed the AAP was leading in two seats in Goa. The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.
The Trinamool Congress, which sought to make inroads in Goa, is leading on four seats. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her party could have done better in Goa if it had had more time.
Uttarakhand
The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.
The Congress is trailing behind on 24 seats.
However, both Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress' Harish Rawat who led the campaigns of their respective parties in these assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats of Khatima and Lalkuan.
While Dhami trails behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes, Harish Rawat was trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 13,893 votes.
It will be clear later in the afternoon on what ultimately happens on these two seats.
Manipur
The BJP was ahead in 11 seats and the Congress in seven constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.
Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to coronavirus protocols.
According to early trends available from 26 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 11 seats and the Congress in seven.
The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and the National People's Party in two constituencies.
As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in six seats, the Congress in one and the JD(U) in two.
