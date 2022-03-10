Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Six hours into counting, here are the trends in 5 states

Six hours into counting, here are the trends in 5 states

A BJP supporter holds the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the celebration as the party leads in State Assembly elections, at the state party office, in Lucknow.
3 min read . 02:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Assembly Election Results 2022 Winner: Six hours into counting of votes, here's what the latest trends say for top political parties in 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand

Election Results 2022: Six hours into counting of votes on 10 March, trends show the BJP crossing the majority mark in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The BJP is also leading in Goa and Manipur. 

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark, taking a lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats.

Uttar Pradesh

The ruling BJP appeared on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party-led alliance leading in 272 seats as against 123 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Trends are available for all 403 seats so far.

Punjab

As per the trends available from 117 constituencies, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be leading on 91 of the 117-Assembly seats. 

The Congress, which is seeking to retain power in Punjab, has witnessed an internal crisis in the run-up to the polls. The party is currently leading on 17 seats, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and most of his Council of Ministers trailing in their respective constituencies, as per the trends at 12 pm.

Goa

As early trends showed the AAP was leading in two seats in Goa. The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.

The Trinamool Congress, which sought to make inroads in Goa, is leading on four seats. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her party could have done better in Goa if it had had more time.

Uttarakhand

The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.

The Congress is trailing behind on 24 seats.

However, both Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress' Harish Rawat who led the campaigns of their respective parties in these assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats of Khatima and Lalkuan.

While Dhami trails behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes, Harish Rawat was trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 13,893 votes.

It will be clear later in the afternoon on what ultimately happens on these two seats.

Manipur

The BJP was ahead in 11 seats and the Congress in seven constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to coronavirus protocols.

According to early trends available from 26 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 11 seats and the Congress in seven.

The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and the National People's Party in two constituencies.

As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in six seats, the Congress in one and the JD(U) in two.

