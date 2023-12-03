Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 2023 assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will be held today, marking a crucial semi-final before the impending general elections in less than six months.
When is Mizoram's vote counting?
Mizoram's vote counting for Assembly Elections 2023 was also initially set for December 3, but it was postponed to December 4, as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.
What do the exit polls predict?
Exit polls have presented varied predictions for Assembly Election results 2023, with some favoring the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while others suggest an advantage for the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
The Congress, currently in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, faces a direct confrontation with the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) aims for a hat-trick.
Starting with postal ballots, counting will commence at 8 am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 seats in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan as polling on one seat in the desert state was put off due to the death of a candidate.
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and only people holding valid passes will be allowed to enter the counting centres, election officials said.
The Assembly Elections 2023 for all five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana - came to an end on November 30.
Assembly Elections 2023: Some of the crucial questions to be answered
How Assembly Election results 2023 will affect Lok Sabha Elections next year?
Can PM Modi's party continue flaunting its show of power in Madhya Pradesh?
Can Congress retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
Can Poll Assembly Elections Results 2023 affect dynamics in the opposition INDIA grouping?
In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party is celebrating already!
Congratulatory banners for the Congress candidates put up outside the state party office in Bhopal.
Counting of votes for the state assembly elections will begin at 8 am today.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the Telangana Assembly Elections, including BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.
The BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI. The BJP and Janasena contested 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact/ The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Several segments witnessed triangular contests making them keenly watched ones.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.
Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS would fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats.
Tight security arrangements have been made in all counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including the ones affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), officials said.
"A total of 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro-observers have been appointed for carrying out the counting process smoothly," Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said at a press conference.
As many as 1,181 candidates are in the fray for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Patan seat, represented by Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel.
Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan.
"We have conducted our own assessment, and we are very confident that the Congress will form a government with a comfortable majority," Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said.
Vote counting for the November 25 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan will occur at 36 centers in the state. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that over 1800 candidates are contesting for 199 seats, where power has alternated between Congress and BJP every five years for the past three decades.
While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each, Gupta said. Election in Karanpur was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
“The counting of ballot papers will start at 8 pm. As many as 979 tables have been arranged for the counting of ballot papers across the state. Strong rooms will be opened in the presence of observers, candidates and their representatives."
Counting of votes in EVM machines will begin at 8.30 am.
Counting for Madhya Pradesh's 230 assembly seats, including contenders like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and rival Kamal Nath, will take place at 52 district headquarters.
With 2,533 candidates, the MP Assembly Elections primarily features a BJP-Congress battle.
Chouhan claimed his party would retain power with a “huge majority", while state Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had “complete confidence" in the voters of the state.
Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.
CM Chouhan is contesting from Budhni seat and state Congress president Nath from Chhindwara.
The EVMs will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste. It will also decide the political fortunes of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywrgiya who contested from Indore-1 and three Lok Sabha MPs of the saffron party – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak.
Assembly election results 2023: All eyes are on the counting of votes as the results of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram Assembly elections will be out soon.
The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India i.e. eci.gov.in. You can also catch LIVE Updates on the Mint website for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: The stage is set for the results as counting of votes for 4 states will begin at 8 am.
