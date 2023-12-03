Assembly election results 2023: When, where to watch Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana results
Assembly election results 2023: Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly elections will be done on 3 December, except for Mizoram which will be counted on 4th December.
Assembly election results 2023: All eyes are on the counting of votes as the results of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections will be out soon.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message