Assembly election results 2023: All eyes are on the counting of votes as the results of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections will be out soon.

At present, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is in Madhya Pradesh. The BRS, led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been in Telangana for 10 years.

Speaking of the Exit Polls results, most of the exit polls have given varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Date and time of Assembly Election results 2023

The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be done on 3 December and the counting will begin at 8 am. However, the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 has been deferred by a day. The voting for Mizoram will now take place on Monday i.e. 4th December.

Where to watch Assembly Election results 2023 LIVE?

The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India i.e. eci.gov.in. You can also catch LIVE Updates on the Mint website for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

What was the voting percentage in Assembly Elections 2023?

A voter turnout of 70.60 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly while in Rajasthan, a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent was recorded which was marginally higher than the figure of previous elections in 2018.

In Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, 77.15 per cent cast their vote while in Chhattisgarh, a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent was recorded for 90 seats held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Who are the key players, and constituencies in the 5 states?

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel, Vijay Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Amarjeet Bhagat, Umesh Patel, Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP), Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP), Gomti Sai (BJP), Prominent candidates in the fray include Raman Singh (BJP), Bhawna Bohra (BJP), Lata Usendi (BJP), Gautam Uike (BJP), Mohammad Akbar (Congress), Savitri Manoj Mandavi (Congress), Mohan Markam (Congress), Vikram Mandavi (Congress), and Kawasi Lakhma (Congress).

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal and Govind Singh from Congress and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma from the BJP are some of the key candidates in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023. While key constituencies include: Chhindwara, Indore-1, Budhni, Narsingpur, Lahar, Datia

Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao, A Revanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao, G Kishan Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mohammed Azharuddin, T Harish Rao, T Raja Singh are the key players while Gajwel, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jubilee Hills and Siddipet are the key constituencies.

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, Tarachand Jain, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, CP Joshi, CP Joshi, Nishit Kumar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lalchand Katariya, Rajendra Rathore while constituency includes: Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalrapatan, Udaipur, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara.

A quick recap of 2018

Madhya Pradesh: In 2018, Congress had emerged as the largest party, winning 114 seats, but fell short of claiming the majority. The BJP won 109 seats. Congress was supported by BSP and SP to the BJP out of power in the state. The Kamal Nath government collapsed in 2020 due to a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chhattisgarh: One of the most triumphant victories recorded by the Congress in recent years was the 2018 poll battle in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9 per cent whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gather a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

Rajasthan: In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73. Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. The counting of votes for the Rajasthan poll has been scheduled for December 3.

Telangana: In 2018, the BRS had won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. Prior to that, in the 2014 assembly polls in united Andhra Pradesh, the then-incumbent Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.

