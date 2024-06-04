Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Trends show 'big gain' for TDP, majority mark crossed
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Early trends have shown “big gains" for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. The N Chandrababu Naidu-led party is leading in 127 of the 175 state assembly seats as of 11 am, according to Election Commission (EC) data.