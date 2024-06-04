Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party was ahead in 127 of the 175 state assembly seats, as of 11 am, according to Election Commission data.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Early trends have shown "big gains" for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. The N Chandrababu Naidu-led party is leading in 127 of the 175 state assembly seats as of 11 am, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

The TDP, in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena Party, will likely form the Andhra Pradesh government. The BJP is leading in 7 seats, while Janasena Party is leading in 17 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Exit Polls 2024: BJP-led NDA to win Andhra Pradesh with 14-25 Lok Sabha seats, predict pollsters According to the EC data, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading in 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling YSRCP, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising TDP and JSP

On Sunday, the exit polls had predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh. The state assembly polls were held on May 14 in a single-phase polling process.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024 The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP had contested in all 175 seats, eyeing another term. However, as part of a seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA alliance, TDP contested 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena in 21, and BJP in 10.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the state, dethroning the TDP government.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha 2024 result trends In the 25 Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh, the early trends show the NDA alliance leading in 21 seats.

According to the EC data, the TDP is now leading in 16 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 3 and JnP in 2 seats.

