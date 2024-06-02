Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The vote counting for Assembly Elections for two northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place today. Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The counting for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held on June 4 along with the counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Arunachal Pradesh
In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded 82.95 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 82.17 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.
Sikkim
In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Recently in November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.
Sikkim recorded 79.88 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 81.43 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.
Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.