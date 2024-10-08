Election Results 2024 Reactions Live Updates: The state assembly elections in Haryana are the first face-off between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of the mega battle of alliances. After a long gap of six years, the Union Territory will be governed by an elected government after the PDP-BJP coalition collapse in 2018.
Vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir
Vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 a.m. amid heavy security deployment in the region. The J&K Assembly election results will be announced after the vote-counting process is completed by 6 p.m.
In Jammu and Kashmir, five members of the J&K Assembly will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor of the UT, Manoj Sinha. J&K’s fate will rely upon regional players, with the National Conference, being projected by several exit polls, emerging as the single largest party.
Vote counting in Haryana
A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 independents and 101 women, are contesting the Haryana Assembly Elections. The vote counting today will decide the fate of the 90 constituencies that voted in a single phase on October 5. Key parties contesting the elections are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will likely see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.
Vote counting began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first. Later, the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted after 30 minutes. The direct information of Haryana and J&K Assembly election results will be updated on the Election Commission of India’s website.
“We are confident that the service we have done to Haryana over the past 10 years, on basis of that I can say that we are forming the government for a third time. The BJP is ready to serve the state for a third time," ANI quoted Haryana CM as saying Tuesday morning.
Election Results Reaction Live: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is leading in Haryana's two election seats, according to early election trends.
Election Results Reaction Live: The vote counting in J&K and Haryana has begun with major political parties including BJP, Congress, AAP, PDP, etc expressing confidence of better performance in the assembly election results.