Election Results 2024 Reactions Live Updates: BJP confident in Haryana, Congress hopeful to make gains in J&K

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Livemint

Election Results 2024 Reactions Live Updates: Vote counting in Haryana and J&K began at 8 am on Tuesday. As the vote counting will continue, BJP, Congress, PDP, AAP, and other political parties contesting the elections will keep an eye out on the early vote counting trends to decide their next step

Election Results Reaction Live Updates: Vote counting for assembly election results began in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday morning.

Election Results 2024 Reactions Live Updates: The state assembly elections in Haryana are the first face-off between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of the mega battle of alliances. After a long gap of six years, the Union Territory will be governed by an elected government after the PDP-BJP coalition collapse in 2018.

Vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir 

Vote counting in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 a.m. amid heavy security deployment in the region. The J&K Assembly election results will be announced after the vote-counting process is completed by 6 p.m. 

In Jammu and Kashmir, five members of the J&K Assembly will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor of the UT, Manoj Sinha. J&K’s fate will rely upon regional players, with the National Conference, being projected by several exit polls, emerging as the single largest party.

Vote counting in Haryana

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 independents and 101 women, are contesting the Haryana Assembly Elections. The vote counting today will decide the fate of the 90 constituencies that voted in a single phase on October 5. Key parties contesting the elections are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will likely see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

Vote counting began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first. Later, the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted after 30 minutes. The direct information of Haryana and J&K Assembly election results will be updated on the Election Commission of India’s website.
 

08 Oct 2024, 08:41 AM IST Election Results Reaction Live: We are ready to serve for third time, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Election Results Reaction Live: With the beginning of vote counting in the state, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has expressed confidence over the return of the BJP in the state. 

“We are confident that the service we have done to Haryana over the past 10 years, on basis of that I can say that we are forming the government for a third time. The BJP is ready to serve the state for a third time," ANI quoted Haryana CM as saying Tuesday morning.

08 Oct 2024, 08:39 AM IST Election Results Reaction Live: INLD leading in Haryana in early trends

Election Results Reaction Live: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is leading in Haryana's two election seats, according to early election trends.

08 Oct 2024, 08:12 AM IST Election Results Reaction Live: BJP remains confident of returning to power in Haryana, promising performance in J&K

Election Results Reaction Live: The vote counting in J&K and Haryana has begun with major political parties including BJP, Congress, AAP, PDP, etc expressing confidence of better performance in the assembly election results. 

