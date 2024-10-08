Election Results 2024 Reactions: Congress workers celebrate as early trends indicate victory in Haryana, J&K

Vote counting for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The BJP is optimistic about Haryana, despite exit polls indicating Congress's victory in the state. 

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes

All focus will be on the high-stakes battle in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, with vote counting for assembly elections in the state and the newly formed Union Territory beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party has remained confident of winning another state assembly election in Haryana even when exit polls indicate the resurgence of Congress in the state. Congress party workers were spotted celebrating outside AICC headquarters as the early vote-counting trend indicated Congress victory in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, most exit polls have indicated a hung parliament or the majority of the NC-Congress alliance. However, the assembly election vote-counting trends appeared to change after 10 am as the BJP started leading in more numbers of seats in Haryana.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have expressed their confidence in victory in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, despite contradictory exit polls results for assembly election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana Assembly Election results

All 90 seats in Haryana went to polls on October 5. According to Election Commission of India data, the state witnessed a 68 per cent turnout. There was a three-phase assembly election voting in Jammu and Kashmir, on September 18, 25 and October 1. J&K recorded a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent, which was higher than the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Haryana assembly elections in both 2014 and 2019. With the prevailing anti-incumbency wave in the state, Congress is hoping to return after spending a decade in opposition in the state. Alongside the BJP and Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray.

ed C

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsElection Results 2024 Reactions: Congress workers celebrate as early trends indicate victory in Haryana, J&K

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    525.45
    10:25 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.95 (-1.12%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.15
    10:25 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.15 (-2.53%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    273.85
    10:25 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    6.5 (2.43%)

    Tata Motors share price

    909.45
    10:25 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -18.65 (-2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,835.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -95.95 (-4.97%)

    NMDC share price

    220.90
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-3.45%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    284.60
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.25 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    EPL share price

    269.00
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    15.05 (5.93%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    685.75
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    34.15 (5.24%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,585.50
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    102.6 (4.13%)

    Indiamart Intermesh share price

    2,880.05
    10:13 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    104.35 (3.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.