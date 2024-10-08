Vote counting for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The BJP is optimistic about Haryana, despite exit polls indicating Congress's victory in the state.

All focus will be on the high-stakes battle in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, with vote counting for assembly elections in the state and the newly formed Union Territory beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party has remained confident of winning another state assembly election in Haryana even when exit polls indicate the resurgence of Congress in the state. Congress party workers were spotted celebrating outside AICC headquarters as the early vote-counting trend indicated Congress victory in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Jammu and Kashmir, most exit polls have indicated a hung parliament or the majority of the NC-Congress alliance. However, the assembly election vote-counting trends appeared to change after 10 am as the BJP started leading in more numbers of seats in Haryana.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have expressed their confidence in victory in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, despite contradictory exit polls results for assembly election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana Assembly Election results All 90 seats in Haryana went to polls on October 5. According to Election Commission of India data, the state witnessed a 68 per cent turnout. There was a three-phase assembly election voting in Jammu and Kashmir, on September 18, 25 and October 1. J&K recorded a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent, which was higher than the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Haryana assembly elections in both 2014 and 2019. With the prevailing anti-incumbency wave in the state, Congress is hoping to return after spending a decade in opposition in the state. Alongside the BJP and Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray.