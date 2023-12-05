Assembly election results LIVE: Who will be CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP

After the BJP exceeded all expectations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and defied exit-poll projections of a tight race in the state, storming back to power with a resounding mandate; the focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister. Yesterday, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra issued a notification to dissolve the 15th Legislative Assembly. BJP got a mandate of 115 seats out of 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan while Congress won only 69 seats. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP won as many as 163 of the 230 seats in the House. During the election campaigning in MP, BJP did not reveal the name of the CM candidate but considering the electrifying victory of the party, Chouhan may retain his seat. In Chhattisgarh, Former CM Raman Singh is the front-runner to become the CM again. Here, the BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Here are the latest updates on who will be the CM in the three states: