Suspense over CM in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh to end today? Here's all you need to know
Assembly election results: The results of the four states' elections have been known for a week, however, there is still a degree of doubt surrounding the chief ministerial positions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Assembly Elections 2023: A week has passed since the four states' election results were out, still uncertainty over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh's chief ministerial positions looms. Earlier on Friday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced names of nine observers for the three states. The legislative party meeting for Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held today while in Madhya Pradesh on 11 December and that of Rajasthan on Tuesday.