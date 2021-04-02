Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari today in support of NDA candidates. He will also visit poll-bound Kerala and hold public meetings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45 pm and 6.16 pm respectively.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and offered prayers. The PM travelled to the temple by road.





Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be present at PM Modi's rallies at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground at 11.30 am, according to news agency ANI.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

In Tamil Nadu, The BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year. BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the by-poll.

