Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Assembly elections 2021: PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Assembly elections 2021: PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:37 AM IST Staff Writer

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari today in support of NDA candidates. He will also visit poll-bound Kerala and hold public meetings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45 pm and 6.16 pm respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari today in support of NDA candidates. He will also visit poll-bound Kerala and hold public meetings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45 pm and 6.16 pm respectively.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and offered prayers. The PM travelled to the temple by road.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and offered prayers. The PM travelled to the temple by road.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be present at PM Modi's rallies at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground at 11.30 am, according to news agency ANI.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

In Tamil Nadu, The BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year. BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the by-poll.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.