Assembly elections 2021: PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

In Tamil Nadu, The BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year. BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the by-poll.

