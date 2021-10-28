New Delhi: Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections due early next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on October 30.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar informed about s visit during the press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Goa today for a three-day visit to the state. This is her maiden visit to the coastal state, where the TMC has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections due in February 2022, The Banerjee-led party, which swept the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, has already announced its decision to contest the upcoming Goa polls.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

