Reckoning with the severity of the current Covid-19 situation the Election Commission of India has decided to ban political rallies, roadshows, physical campaigning, nukkad sabhas, and padayatras in the five poll-bound states till January 15. Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

In a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that the poll authority will review the current Covid-19 situation on January 15 and take a further call on allowing public rallies.

He said that the Election Commission will not hesitate to prohibit parties from rallies if Covid protocol is not followed.

“No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," the Election Commission head said.

Besides, the Election Commission also put a cap on the number of people going for the door-to-door campaign. As per the latest order, up to five people are allowed to do door-to-door campaigning. Political parties have been asked to provide masks and hand sanitizers to people campaigning for them.

Moreover, the Election Commission has banned victory celebrations with only two people will be allowed to accompany the candidate to collect the winning certificate.

The upcoming assembly elections have huge political significance with BJP ruling four of these five states, while it is making a big push to capture Congress-ruled Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party is also emerging as an important player.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh (Phase 1 and 2), Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa would take place on February 10 and February 14.

In the politically important Uttar Pradesh, voting will be held in 403 assembly seats, starting from the western region and will move towards the east over seven phases from February 10 to March 7. For Manipur's 60 assembly constituencies, elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while polling in Goa (40 seats), Punjab (117 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will be held on February 14. The EC said that it has asked chief secretaries of the poll-bound states to expedite the vaccination drive.

