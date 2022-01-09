Assembly elections 2022: Rallies, roadshows banned till 15 January

In the politically important Uttar Pradesh, voting will be held in 403 assembly seats, starting from the western region and will move towards the east over seven phases from February 10 to March 7. For Manipur's 60 assembly constituencies, elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while polling in Goa (40 seats), Punjab (117 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will be held on February 14. The EC said that it has asked chief secretaries of the poll-bound states to expedite the vaccination drive.

