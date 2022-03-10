Assembly elections 2022 results: Key highlights

With results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls pouring in, the BJP has won on 16 seats and is leading on 236, while its rival Samajwadi Party is leading on 115 seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party, both BJP allies, are leading on 11 seats and seven seats respectively, according to EC website. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which contested the polls along with the Samajwadi Party (SP), is leading on eight seats. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is leading on five seats. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established a lead of over 55,000 votes over his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the SP in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. Adityanath said that this victory shows that people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will be forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

