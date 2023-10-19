Assembly Elections 2023: AAP proposes changing 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls due to Chhath festival
Assembly Elections 2023: AAP proposes changing the second phase of polling date from 17 November to 25 November.
In view of the Chhath Puja festival, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting them to reschedule voting date of the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls. he elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases i.e. phase 1 on 7 November and phase 2 on 17. The date of counting is December 3.