In view of the Chhath Puja festival, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting them to reschedule voting date of the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls. he elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases i.e. phase 1 on 7 November and phase 2 on 17. The date of counting is December 3.

Chhatt Puja 2023 will be celebrated from 17-20 November.

In its letter, the party has proposed to change the second phase of polling date from 17 November to 25 November.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Chhattisgarh AAP in-charge Sanjeev Jha said said, "We all know that people from across the nation, especially from the northern region of the country, are residing in Chhattisgarh. The Chhath Puja, which is the biggest festival of devotion in North India, falls on November 17, 18, and 19. People go back to their homes during that time. As a result, the voting participation will decrease."

Also Read: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Full schedule, result date Further adding, Jha said, “We wrote to the EC the very next day after the announcement of polling dates so that more and more people can participate in voting. Other parties too, including the BJP and the Congress, have also demanded a change in the polling dates."

Speaking of the 2018 poll results, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9 percent, whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gathered a vote share of 33.6 percent.

Speaking of the 2018 poll results, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9 percent, whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gathered a vote share of 33.6 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)

