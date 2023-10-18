Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for Mizoram polls. Check here
Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram's legislative assembly term ends on 17 December 2023. Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram on 7 November
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on 18 October released a list of 12 candidates for upcoming Mizoram polls on 7 November. As per the BJP's list of candidates, it has fielded Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek constituency, Vanlalhmuaka from Dampa constituency, Lalrinliana Sailo from Mamit Constituency.