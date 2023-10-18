The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on 18 October released a list of 12 candidates for upcoming Mizoram polls on 7 November. As per the BJP's list of candidates, it has fielded Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek constituency, Vanlalhmuaka from Dampa constituency, Lalrinliana Sailo from Mamit Constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on 9 October. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December.

Constituency Name Candidate Name Hachhek (ST) Malsawmtluanga Dampa (ST) Vanlalhmuaka Mamit (ST) Lalrinliana Sailo Serlui (ST) Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar Champhai North (ST) P. S Zatlunga Hrangturzo (ST) Lalmalsawma Lunglei West (ST) R. Lalbiaktluangi Thorang (ST) Shanti Bikash chakma West Tuipui (ST) T. Lalengthanga Tuichawng (ST) Durjya Dhan Chakma Saiha (ST) K. Beichhua Palak (ST) K. Hramho

The term of the Mizoram legistlative assembly ends on 17 December 2023. The state is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, in a 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, Mizo National Front managed to win 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured 5 seats and BJP won a single seat. Zoramthanga is the current chief minister of the state. Currently, MNF is an ally of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance.

Also Read: Election throwback: How Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram voted in 2018 Speaking of other states, the party has BJP has already announced 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh and 41 for Rajasthan, while the first list of candidates for the Telangana assembly poll is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Full schedule, result date Earlier on 17 October, Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram by making a slew of promises which included the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at ₹750 for poor households and a health insurance cover of ₹15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If voted to power, the party also promised to establish an efficient, transparent and corruption-free government and said that it would strengthen grassroots democracy by giving more power, responsibilities and financial resources to the village councils and local bodies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also expressed confidence about the party's victory in the Mizoram assembly polls. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi had said, “Both the parties ZPM (Zoram People's Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for BJP and RSS to enter the state (Mizoram). Congress party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because we are ideologically completely against the BJP."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!