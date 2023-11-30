Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live Updates: The assembly elections 2023 exit poll results are set to be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30. The exit poll results for all the five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — will be released Thursday evening. The voting in these states states were held between November 7 and November 30. The results for the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3.
The exit polls due on Thursday are likely to give indications of the assembly election outcomes. These states elections hold significant as they are expected to have some impact on the crucial Lok Sabha or general election in 2024.
Three of the five states are witnessing a tough battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While in Telangana, the two political parties are in three-cornered fight with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is among the key political parties in the state.
Other political parties such as Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also contesting the polls across these states.
As of now, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP rules Madhya Pradesh. Zoramthanga of the MNF is the Mizoram Chief Minister and BRS' K Chandrashekar Rao is in power in Telangana.
Stay tuned to this LIVE MINT live blog for all the latest updates on exit poll results 2023:
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: What is an exit poll?
A survey agency tries to gauge the likely result of an election through an exit poll. Voters are asked, after they exit the polling station who they voted for, hence this is called an ‘exit poll’.
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: When will news channels broadcast Rajasthan exit polls?
Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI), while announcing the poll schedule for five states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana), banned exit polls between 7 am on November 7 and 6:30 pm on November 30.
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: What Harsh Goenka's viral 'Satta Bazaar' predictions say
Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of the RPG Group, took to social media to share the poll predictions as per the "betting market (satta bazaar)". Here's what it showed.
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: What happened in 5 state assembly elections
Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The Mizoram Election 2023 saw 78.38 per cent voter turnout as of 11 pm on November 7 when the 40 assembly seats had polled. Poll pundits said this year's polls is a straight fight between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). "It is a neck and neck fight between MNF and ZPM. While ZPM will do better in urban areas, MNF will win more seats in rural areas because of its strong bases there," Prof J. Doungel, who teaches political science in Mizoram University, was quoted by PTI as saying. Tap here for more
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The elections in Chhattisgarh took place in two phase. The voting in the first phase took place on November 7, and the second phase of voting was held on November 17. Chhattisgarh recorded 78 per cent polling turnout in the first phase. A voter turnout of 75.88 per cent was recorded in the second phase. Tap here for more
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Rajasthan recorded 74.62 per cent voter turnout in the state assembly polls. The voting took place on November 25. Tap here for more
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 was held on Friday, November 17. All the 230 assembly constituencies in the state went to polls in a single phase. A total of 77.15 per cent voter turnout was recorded across these 230 seats, as per the data revealed by the Election Commission of India. Tap here for more
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: Indian stocks gather steam with eyes now on assembly polls outcome
Indian stock indices gathered steam on Wednesday, November 29 supported by a substantial jump in all sectoral indices, after remaining relatively steady during the preceding sessions.
Sensex and Nifty closed 727 points and 207 points and over 1 per cent higher each from Tuesday's closing. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank were some of the top movers. (With inputs from agencies)
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: Why Election Commission banned release of exit polls till Nov 30?
The Election Commission of India (EC) had earlier prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. In a notification issued in October, the EC declared a ban on conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30. Tap here to know why the EC had banned declaration of exit poll results till Nov 30.
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live: When and where to check exit poll results
The exit poll results for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30. One can track live updates on LIVEMINT.com. Apart from this, several media outlets will be releasing exit poll results Thursday evening. One can watch various news programmes or simply use your smartphone to search for live-streaming news networks on YouTube.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!