The exit poll results for the five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — will be declared on Thursday, November 30. Ahead of the poll predictions are awaited, let's take a look at past exit poll results and the consequent election results in these five states during the 2018 polls.

Rajasthan Election 2018

Exit poll predictions

There are a total of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 100 or more seats.

> CVoter-Republic TV had predicted 60 seats for the BJP and 137 for the Congress

> CNX-Times had predicted 85 seats for the BJP and 105 for the Congress

> India TV had predicted 80-90 seats for the BJP and 100-110 seats for the Congress

> CSDS-ABP had predicted 83 for the BJP and 101 for the Congress

> Axis My India-India Today had predicted 55-72 seats for the BJP and 119-141 seats for the Congress

> Republic-Jan Ki Baat had predicted 93 seats for the BJP and 91 for the Congress

Actual Poll Result: The Congress had won 100 seats and the BJP won 73 seats.

Madhya Pradesh 2018 Election

Exit polls predictions

There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 115 or more seats

> CNX-Times Now had predicted 126 seats for the BJP and 89 seats for the Congress

> News24-Pace Media had predicted 103 seats for the BJP and 115 seats for the Congress

> CSDS-ABP News had predicted 94 seats for the BJP and 126 seats for the Congress

> Axis My India-India Today poll had predicted 111 seats for the BJP and 113 seats for the Congress

> India News- NETA had predicted 106 seats for the BJP and 112 for the Congress.

Actual Poll Result: The Congress had won 114 seats, the BJP won 109 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 2 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party. However, its vote share was lesser than the BJP.

Chhattisgarh 2018 Election

Exit poll predictions

There are a total of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 45 or more seats

> CSDS–ABP News had predicted 52 seats for the BJP and 35 seats for the Congress

> C Voter-Republic TV had predicted 45 seats for the Congress and 39 seats for the BJP.

> News 24-Pace Media had predicted 39 seats for the BJP and 48 seats for the Congress

> Axis My India–India Today had predicted 60 seats for the Congress and 26 for the BJP

> News X-NETA had predicted 42 seats for the BJP and 41 seats for the Congress

> Today's Chanakya had predicted 36 seats for the BJP and 50 seats for the Congress

Actual poll result: The Congress had defeated the BJP by winning 68 seats.

Telangana 2018 Election: Exit poll predictions

> Times Now-CNX had predicted 66 seats for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, earlier known as TRS), 37 seats for the Congress and seven seats for the BJP

> Axis My India-India Today had predicted 79-91 seats for the BRS and 21-33 seats for the Congress-TDP alliance

> CVoter had predicted 58 seats for the BRS and 45 seats for the Congress

> NewsX-Neta had predicted 57 seats for the BRS and 46 for the Congress

Actual poll results: The BRS had won 88 seats, while the BJP had won only one seat. The AIMIM had won seven seats and the Congress 19 seats.

Mizoram 2018 Election

Exit poll predictions

There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 20 or more seats

> CVoter-Republic TV had predicted 16-20 seats for the Congress and 14-18 seats for the Mizo National Front (MNF)

> CNX-Times had predicted 18 seats for the Congress and 16 seats for the BJP

Actual Poll Result: The MNF won 26 seats, the Congress 5 and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) eight seats.

