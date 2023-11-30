The exit poll results for the five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — will be declared on Thursday, November 30. Ahead of the poll predictions are awaited, let's take a look at past exit poll results and the consequent election results in these five states during the 2018 polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Election 2018 Exit poll predictions There are a total of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 100 or more seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> CVoter-Republic TV had predicted 60 seats for the BJP and 137 for the Congress

> CNX-Times had predicted 85 seats for the BJP and 105 for the Congress

> India TV had predicted 80-90 seats for the BJP and 100-110 seats for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> CSDS-ABP had predicted 83 for the BJP and 101 for the Congress

> Axis My India-India Today had predicted 55-72 seats for the BJP and 119-141 seats for the Congress

> Republic-Jan Ki Baat had predicted 93 seats for the BJP and 91 for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actual Poll Result: The Congress had won 100 seats and the BJP won 73 seats.

Madhya Pradesh 2018 Election Exit polls predictions There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 115 or more seats

> CNX-Times Now had predicted 126 seats for the BJP and 89 seats for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> News24-Pace Media had predicted 103 seats for the BJP and 115 seats for the Congress

> CSDS-ABP News had predicted 94 seats for the BJP and 126 seats for the Congress

> Axis My India-India Today poll had predicted 111 seats for the BJP and 113 seats for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> India News- NETA had predicted 106 seats for the BJP and 112 for the Congress.

Actual Poll Result: The Congress had won 114 seats, the BJP won 109 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 2 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party. However, its vote share was lesser than the BJP.

Chhattisgarh 2018 Election Exit poll predictions There are a total of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 45 or more seats {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> CSDS–ABP News had predicted 52 seats for the BJP and 35 seats for the Congress

> C Voter-Republic TV had predicted 45 seats for the Congress and 39 seats for the BJP.

> News 24-Pace Media had predicted 39 seats for the BJP and 48 seats for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Axis My India–India Today had predicted 60 seats for the Congress and 26 for the BJP

> News X-NETA had predicted 42 seats for the BJP and 41 seats for the Congress

> Today's Chanakya had predicted 36 seats for the BJP and 50 seats for the Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actual poll result: The Congress had defeated the BJP by winning 68 seats.

Telangana 2018 Election: Exit poll predictions > Times Now-CNX had predicted 66 seats for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, earlier known as TRS), 37 seats for the Congress and seven seats for the BJP

> Axis My India-India Today had predicted 79-91 seats for the BRS and 21-33 seats for the Congress-TDP alliance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> CVoter had predicted 58 seats for the BRS and 45 seats for the Congress

> NewsX-Neta had predicted 57 seats for the BRS and 46 for the Congress

Actual poll results: The BRS had won 88 seats, while the BJP had won only one seat. The AIMIM had won seven seats and the Congress 19 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mizoram 2018 Election Exit poll predictions There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, to win the polls, political parties have to cross the halfway mark — which means, they have to win 20 or more seats

> CVoter-Republic TV had predicted 16-20 seats for the Congress and 14-18 seats for the Mizo National Front (MNF)

> CNX-Times had predicted 18 seats for the Congress and 16 seats for the BJP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actual Poll Result: The MNF won 26 seats, the Congress 5 and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) eight seats.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.