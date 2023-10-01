The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) today, October 1, to finalize the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh , Rajasthan and Telangana.

Sources informed ANI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the meeting along with other members of the election committee.

The saffron party also held a CEC meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

Key leaders, including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took part in the meeting.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

On September 25, it released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsingpur constituencies, while Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will be contesting from the Niwas constituency.

State assembly elections are slated to be held this year in five states. In light of this, the BJP is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorized into A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B includes seats with a mixed track record of BJP victories and losses, while Category C represents seats where the party is relatively weaker. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP also held a meeting of its General Secretaries under the chairmanship of party president JP Nadda in the national capital here on Friday.

The meeting deliberated on the forthcoming assembly elections in five states at the end of this year. The leaders also discussed the BJP's 'Seva Saptah program' held from September 14 to September 20 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, Party General Secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal were present in the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!