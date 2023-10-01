Assembly Elections 2023: Key BJP meet to finalize candidates for MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh today
BJP to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) today, October 1, to finalize the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
