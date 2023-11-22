LIVE UPDATES

Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Congress will protect rights of tribals, says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar

2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: The political landscape remains dynamic as the Congress party persistently advocates for a caste-based census, pledging to implement it in regions where the party assumes governance, said Rahul Gandhi during his address in Vallabhnagar, Rajasthan.