Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: While speaking at a rally in Vallabhnagar, Rajasthan, in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi pledged that if his party secures victory, they will promptly initiate a caste census to safeguard the rights of underprivileged communities in the state.
The electoral battle for all 200 seats in Rajasthan is set to take place in a single-phase election on November 25. The Election Commission has slated the counting of votes for December 3.
In the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 163 seats, allowing them to establish the government in Rajasthan. However, the scenario shifted in the 2018 assembly elections, with the Congress securing 99 seats compared to the BJP's 73 in the 200-member House.
Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government and said that the party is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out of each other.
While addressing a public meeting in Churu district last week, PM Modi pointed out the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. He said, “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other." Read the complete story here.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday openly threatened a police inspector who was asking him to follow model code of conduct in place for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.
Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct.
The AIMIM leader who was addressing a campaign in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh asked the policeman to "leave" the venue, implying that if he made a "signal" to his supporter, the inspector would be forced to "run" from the place. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reportedly demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “panauti (bad luck)". Speaking at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi indirectly blamed PM Modi for Team India's loss at ICC World Cup 2023.
Gandhi said in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, "Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know." Australia had defeated India by six wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Read the complete story here.
