Assembly elections 2023 LIVE Updates: 'KCR, an enemy of poor in Telangana,' PM Modi takes a jibe at BRS govt
LIVE UPDATES

Assembly elections 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘KCR, an enemy of poor in Telangana,’ PM Modi takes a jibe at BRS govt

2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp hit at the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday and said that the KCR-led government is an enemy of the poor.

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being felicitated by BJP leaders during a public rally ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Nirmal district, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday and said that the KCR-led government is an enemy of the poor.

The upcoming state elections are set to witness a three-way competition among the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), aiming for a third consecutive term, the Congress, and a revitalized BJP.

In the previous 2018 Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) secured a dominant victory, clinching 88 out of 119 seats and commanding 47.4 per cent of the overall vote share.

The Congress trailed significantly, securing only 19 seats, while the BJP failed to win any seats in that election.

Check all the LIVE updates on the Assembly Elections 2023 here

27 Nov 2023, 09:24:54 AM IST

'BRS means ‘Bhrashtachaari Rakshasvi Samiti,’ says JP Nadda

With Assembly polls set to be held in Telangana on November 30, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda took a dig at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), suggesting that BRS stands for "Bhrashtachaari Rakshasvi Samiti."

Addressing a public rally in the Kukatpally constituency in Hyderabad, Nadda asserted, “The people of Telangana have observed and analyzed the Congress and the BRS, and they are ready to send them away. BRS, to the people of Telangana, means Bhrashtachari Rakshasula Samiti, and Congress signifies Commission, Corruption, and Criminization." (ANI)

27 Nov 2023, 09:14:42 AM IST

Assembly polls: 5 guarantees in Karnataka, all 6 coming to Telangana, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees, dismissing statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue, ANI reported.

While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation. (ANI)

27 Nov 2023, 09:10:23 AM IST

‘Congress will provide employment to unemployed in Telangana,’ says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asserted that their party has received a complaint of 'mini Vyapam' adding that if their government is formed in Telangana, there will be no irregularities.

"In Telangana, we had received a complaint of 'mini Vyapam'...If our government is formed rules will be formed to give employment to the unemployed. We promise that there will be no irregularity in this," Digvijaya Singh said. (ANI)

27 Nov 2023, 09:04:09 AM IST

