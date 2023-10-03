PM Modi to visit Telangana and Chhattisgarh, lay the foundation stone of development projects worth billions of rupees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana and Chhattisgarh today. In these poll-bound states, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh -PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than ₹26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

-The PM will also dedicate a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-He will lay the foundation stone of the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

-The Prime Minister will also flag off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

-The Prime Minister will also dedicate a road upgrade project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in Telangana -In Telangana, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail, and Health.

-The first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC will be dedicated to the nation.

-The Prime Minister will dedicate rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Prime Minister will also flag off the Siddipet - Secunderabad - Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.

-He will lay the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the state under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Assembly elections 2023 Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

