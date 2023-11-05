Assembly elections 2023: Polling countdown begins as campaigning for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Phase 1 to end today
The polling dates for Mizoram and Chhattisgarh phase 1 assembly elections are just two days away, with voting to be held on 7 November.
The countdown for Assembly Election 2023 has begun as the polling dates for Mizoram and Chhattisgarh phase 1 is just two days away. The voting for 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram and polling for 20 seats of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly of the first phase will be held on 7 November. The campaigning for Mizoram Assembly elections and the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will come to an end today.