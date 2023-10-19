Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams KCR govt in Telangana says ‘corruption highest in the country'
Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: Rahul Gandhi accuses Telangana government of being the most corrupt party in the country. He has also alleged a secret alliance of BJP, TRS, and AIMIM against Congress in Telangana
Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and accused it of being the most corrupt party in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message