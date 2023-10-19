Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: Rahul Gandhi accuses Telangana government of being the most corrupt party in the country. He has also alleged a secret alliance of BJP, TRS, and AIMIM against Congress in Telangana

Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and accused it of being the most corrupt party in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing Congress workers during 'Vijayabheri Yatra', Gandhi said, “When you dreamed about Telangana state, you thought people's rule would happen in the state. But it is now evident that the rule of one family is happening in Telangana. The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption in the state is the highest in the country."

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Polling dates declared; voting on Nov 30, counting on Dec 3 Rahul also alleged of a secret alliance of BJP, BRS and AIMIM against Congress in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Look at BJP-BRS-AIMIM, these three parties attack the Congress party," said Congress Rahul Gandhi.

He also added that K Chandrashekar Rao will lose the upcoming Assembly election in the state. The Assembly Elections for 119 seats in Telangana will be held on 30 November while the date of counting of votes is 3 December.

Also Read: Election throwback: How Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram voted in 2018 Coming back to Rahul Gandhi, he said, “KCR is going to lose this election. This election is between Raja and Praja (people). You dreamed about a Telangana where people's rule will happen. But for the last ten years, the distance between people and KCR has been widening." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Telangana for a three-day visit as part of Congress' election campaign in the state which will go to the assembly polls on November 30. Earlier on Monday, BRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao made a surprise announcement and said that he would be contesting from two seats for the upcoming polls. KCR decided to additionally take up Kamareddy constituency in the upcoming assembly election. The Telangana CM represents, or contests from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district. The party in August this year had announced the candidates for 115 out of the total 119 assembly seats.

Also Read: Telangana polls: From ₹ 15 lakh insurance scheme to gas cylinders at ₹ 400, here's what KCR promised in BRS manifesto Meanwhile, the state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Speaking of the 2018 election results, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!