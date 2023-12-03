Sunil Kanugolu's Midas touch: From Karnataka to Telangana, Congress' secret weapon
Congress secures a win in Telangana while losing power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a key role in Congress' victory in Karnataka, is credited with the party's success in Telangana as well.
Congress managed to secure a win in only one state on Sunday's Assembly polls counting- Telangana. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested power from the grand old party in Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh voted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led saffron party back to power.