The exit polls results for all the five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram —were declared by several media outlets on Thursday. Most of the exit polls put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while giving an advantage to the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and India TV-CNX predicted a big victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. While most pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the state. The exit polls have also indicated a possibility of a hung Assembly in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the state. Also Read | Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE: KCR may lose Telangana, BJP dominating in Rajasthan, MP Several leaders have since reacted to the exit poll predictions. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has always said that BJP is going to get a clear majority in the state. "I have always said that there is no competition in Madhya Pradesh and BJP is going to get a clear majority. The love and guidance of PM Modi, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of JP Nadda, the efforts of our workers and the schemes of our government made it clear that BJP is getting a majority in the state...," Chouhan told ANI after the exit poll predictions were out. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot rejected exit poll predictions in the state and said the Congress is going to form the government in the state. He further said BJP is not winning in any of the five states where results are going to be declared on December 3. Also Read | India Today-Axis My India exit poll: Here is what it predicts for five states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Congress was on course to secure a 'huge majority' in the state, adding that while most pollsters are predicting the Congress tally at 57, the number will swell to 75 by the time the results are declared on December 3, the counting day.

"Are the numbers consistent in the seven exit polls? After two days, the numbers quoted in these exit-poll projections will stabilise and settle. Regardless of the exit-poll projections, we are confident of forming the government in Chhattisgarh with a handsome majority," ANI quoted Baghel as saying after the exit-poll predictions were out.

"What is 57 now will be 75 in the days leading up to counting day," Baghel added.

On the hand, BJP leaders rejected the exit-poll projections in Chhattisgarh. BJP leader Santosh Pandey said "Rest assured that the BJP will form the government with an absolute majority in the state. The counting of votes on December 3 will put all speculations at rest," reported ANI.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader, TS Singh Deo, put the Congress's tally at about 60 seats. "We are happy to note that the exit polls have given a clear edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh. I believe that we will get about 60 seats. The decision on who will be chief minister will be taken by the Congress high command. We will accept whatever the high command decides," ANI quoted Singh Deo as saying.

Reacting to the exit poll predictions Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao says, “This is an illogical exit poll. People are still voting... It is ridiculous of the Election Commission of India also basically to allow for exit polls at 5:30 when people are queuing up to vote till 9pm. I think it's very ludicrous... I've come here because I wanted to tell my party cadre that don't believe this nonsense..."