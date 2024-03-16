Assembly Elections 2024 date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the elections to the Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim along with Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling for the state Assembly elections will begin on April 19 with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim set to vote in the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2024.

The four states are scheduled to vote with the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be conducted in seven phases. The counting and results of the state Assembly elections 2024 will be announced with Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 4.

Assembly Elections 2024: Date, phase, and voting details

CEC Rajiv Kumar announced the details of the Assembly Elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The Assembly Elections will begin with the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim voting during the first phase on April 19.

In both states, the process of nomination filing will end on March 27, and March 28 is kept as the date for scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal of candidature in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is March 30. The polling is scheduled on April 19 while the results will be declared on June 4.

The 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh will go to polls during the fourth phase of the general elections 2024. The last date of filing the election nomination is April 25 in Andhra Pradesh while the scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 26. The last date of withdrawal of candidature in April 29 and voters of Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13.

In Odisha, the state Assembly elections will be conducted in four phases beginning on May 13, then on May 20, then on May 25, and June 1. For the first phase, the nominations can be filed till April 25 and candidature can be withdrawn till April 29. In the second phase, the dates are May 3 and May 6, while in phase three, the dates are May 6 and May 9. In the last phase, the candidates can file nominations till May 14, and the last date is May 17.

