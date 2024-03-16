Assembly Elections 2024 date: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim to go to polls from April 19
Assembly Elections 2024 date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the elections to the Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim along with Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling for the state Assembly elections will begin on April 19 with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim set to vote in the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2024.