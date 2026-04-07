Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Curtains to come down on high-octane campaigning in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry today

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Four states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal – and a Union Territory of Puducherry – will go to assembly polls this month.

While Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 9 April, Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on 23 April. West Bengal will vote in two phases – 23 and 29 April. The results of all elections will be announced on 4 May.

In all, the elections will elect new representatives from 824 assembly seats across the five legislatures.

Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry draws to a close this evening. In the final hours today, top leaders from various political parties make concerted efforts to connect with voters and strengthen their support base across these regions.

Assam and Kerala Fights

All 126 seats of Assam will vote on 9 April. The campaigning will end this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three election rallies in Assam on Monday, canvassing for BJP candidates. The 9 April election in Assam is primarily a fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state.

Kerala will also vote for all 140 seats on 9 April. Kerala has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, all 234 seats will go to the polls in a single phase on 23 April. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK-Congress alliance came to power, and MK Stalin became the Chief Minister.

In Puducherry, 30 seats will go to the polls on 9 April.

The most crucial fight, however, will be in West Bengal, where the BJP is contesting against the incumbent Trinamool Congress. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won with 213 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats.

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