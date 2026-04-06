Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Sarma-Khera conflict boils, PM Modi to attend three rallies in Assam today -Check schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In 2026, these elections will determine a total of 824 assembly seats across the five legislatures. Polling is scheduled on multiple dates in April, with vote counting set for May 4, several weeks before the terms of the current assemblies expire.

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: PM Modi in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Assam on Monday, canvassing for BJP candidates for the April 9 state elections. The first rally is at Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, where Modi will canvass for Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das.

The prime minister will then address a rally at Hojai in central Assam for BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev. The prime minister's final rally is at Upper Assam's Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan.

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Take a look at assembly elections seat

Kerala

Total seats: 140

Majority mark: 71

Polling: Single phase on April 9

Kerala has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seat despite receiving an 11.4% vote share. Following the victory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Kerala CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Assam

Total seats: 126

Majority mark: 64

Polling: Single phase on April 9

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

Tamil Nadu

Total seats: 234

Majority mark: 118

Polling: Single phase on April 23.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK.

West Bengal

Total seats: 294

Majority mark: 148

Polling: Two phases on April 23 and April 29

Political activity is heating up as the state gears up for the elections. In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, conducted in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a decisive victory with 213 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats. The Congress and the Left Front failed to win any seats in that election.

Puducherry

Total seats: 30 elected seats (plus 3 nominated by the central government) Majority mark: 16

Polling: April 9.

In the elections, the ruling AINRC is contesting 16 constituencies, its ally BJP 10, while AIADMK and LJK are contesting two seats each. Among the opposition, Congress is in the fray for 16 constituencies, DMK for 13, and VCK for one. Additionally, six unofficial Congress candidates, allotted the hand symbol, are contesting in Mangalam, Thirubuvanai (Reserved), Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Karaikkal-South, and Uzhavarkarai.

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