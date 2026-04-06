Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Sarma-Khera conflict boils, PM Modi to attend three rallies in Assam today -Check schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.
In 2026, these elections will determine a total of 824 assembly seats across the five legislatures. Polling is scheduled on multiple dates in April, with vote counting set for May 4, several weeks before the terms of the current assemblies expire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Assam on Monday, canvassing for BJP candidates for the April 9 state elections. The first rally is at Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, where Modi will canvass for Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das.
The prime minister will then address a rally at Hojai in central Assam for BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev. The prime minister's final rally is at Upper Assam's Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan.
Total seats: 140
Majority mark: 71
Polling: Single phase on April 9
Kerala has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seat despite receiving an 11.4% vote share. Following the victory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Kerala CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.
Total seats: 126
Majority mark: 64
Polling: Single phase on April 9
The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.
Total seats: 234
Majority mark: 118
Polling: Single phase on April 23.
Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK.
Total seats: 294
Majority mark: 148
Polling: Two phases on April 23 and April 29
Political activity is heating up as the state gears up for the elections. In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, conducted in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a decisive victory with 213 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats. The Congress and the Left Front failed to win any seats in that election.
Total seats: 30 elected seats (plus 3 nominated by the central government) Majority mark: 16
Polling: April 9.
In the elections, the ruling AINRC is contesting 16 constituencies, its ally BJP 10, while AIADMK and LJK are contesting two seats each. Among the opposition, Congress is in the fray for 16 constituencies, DMK for 13, and VCK for one. Additionally, six unofficial Congress candidates, allotted the hand symbol, are contesting in Mangalam, Thirubuvanai (Reserved), Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Karaikkal-South, and Uzhavarkarai.
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AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, alleging it has neglected farmers, workers, women, and marginalised communities in the last 12 years.
"... This BJP government has been in power at the Centre for 12 years but has done nothing for farmers, workers, women, or Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The highest number of atrocities against Dalits have occurred in BJP-ruled states. They promised ₹15 lakh in every bank account--did anyone get it? They also promised 2 crore jobs each year--did anyone get it?" (ANI)
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Monday backed PM Narendra Modi's "jungle raj" remarks on the West Bengal government, stating that the state's people will take revenge on CM Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections.
He also expressed confidence in the BJP's win in the state polls, saying, "The voters of West Bengal will take revenge on TMC and Mamata Banerjee by bringing BJP to power in the state...The PM has said absolutely right that there is 'jungle raj' in West Bengal."
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Duliajan, Rameswar Teli, who has also served as Dibrugarh MP, has returned to contest his old Assembly constituency amid anti-incumbency concerns within the party.
Teli will face Congress candidate Dhruba Gogoi in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
Rameswar Teli has replaced two-time MLA Terash Gowalla as the BJP candidate, after the sitting legislator was nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat in Assam. Teli had won the 2001 and 2006 polls from the Duliajan seat and has also served as the Dibrugarh MP before entering the Rajya Sabha. The BJP leader has also served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries and Labour. (ANI)
An FIR has been lodged against Trinamool Congress candidate for Behala Paschim assembly constituency, Ratna Chattopadhyay, in connection with alleged vandalism in Parnasree area of south Kolkata, police said on Monday. (PTI)
The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have moved the Election Commission against each other over alleged threats, hate speeches and abusive remarks just weeks ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls.
At the centre of the row is the BJP's Panihati candidate, the mother of the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered last year, and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose provocative comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah have triggered a counter-complaint by the saffron camp.
In a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday, the TMC MP accused the BJP candidate of making "highly objectionable, threatening and derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Police have launched a probe after an explosive was hurled at the residence of a BJP worker at Kathirur here, officials said on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred at the house of Majisha Pathayakunnu at Konkachi near Kathirur on Sunday night. (PTI)
A case was registered against two suspected CPI(M) workers on Monday for allegedly blocking Congress candidate Aisha Potty's vehicle and verbally abusing her at Ezhukone here, police said.
The accused have been identified as Prasad of Kuzhimathikkadu and Satheesh of Choorapoyika, they said. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Monday campaigned in the Ponmalai area of the Thiruverumbur constituency in Tiruchirappalli, in support of state Education Minister and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Nehru focused on Poyyamozhi's role in implementation of various welfare schemes in Tiruchirappalli and praised the developmental works in the education field. (ANI)
While the campaign for the Assembly polls has reached a feverish pitch, AINRC founder and Chief Minister N Rangasamy is a picture of poise.
Four-time chief minister, he is a bachelor, and law graduate and he is contesting from the two constituencies -- Thattanchavady and Mangalam for a fifth term in office. The campaign of the veteran leader, who cut his teeth in the Congress party before launching his own party the AINRC in 2011, offers interesting spectacles.
His admirers hail him "Vaazhum Kamarajar" (Living Kamaraj, the iconic former CM of Tamil Nadu, a freedom fighter) and "Makkalin Muthalvar" (People's Chief Minister). They proudly say that he always responds to invitations from people; be it a domestic function or wedding and he does not say no to requests from public. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Assam on Monday, canvassing for BJP candidates for the April 9 state elections.
The first rally is at Bhabanipur-Sorbhog in Lower Assam's Barpeta district, where Modi will canvass for Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das.